Mary Sue (Boudreau) Raleigh of Fredericksburg died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at her home. Sue was born Aug. 25, 1934, in Canton, Mo., to parents Bernard A. and Lora E. (Kolthoff) Boudreau. She was married to her beloved husband, George Eugene, for 50 years and was the mother of three sons. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; her parents; and three siblings, May Schafer, Bernard A. "Bud," and George Boudreau. Survivors include her sons and their wives, George Bernard and Christy of Mechanicsville, Va., David Lee and Kim of Albuquerque, N.M., and Paul Vernon and Mary of Fredericksburg; six grandchildren, Adam Raleigh (fiancee, Margaret Sutherlin) of New York N.Y., Meghan Raleigh (fiance, Colin McCullough) of Tulsa, Okla., Ashley Raleigh and Christopher Raleigh of Denver, Colo., John Stapleton of Mechanicsville and Kevin Stapleton of Washington D.C.; and many nieces and nephews. Sue especially enjoyed traveling the world, taking photographs of her travels, and spending time with her family and dogs. She will be laid to rest in a graveside service at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, in Memorial Cemetery in LaGrange, Mo., with Fr. Rob Fields officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you donate in Sue's name to Hill Country Memorial Hospice, St. Mary's Catholic Church, or your . Davis Funeral Home, LaGrange, is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2020