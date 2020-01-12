|
|
Mary Virginia Mitts Cunningham, 71, of Canton, passed away Thursday morning, Jan. 9, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Mary was born May 5, 1948, in Canton and was the daughter of Jasper Burl and Pearl Mae Price Mitts. She was a lifelong resident of Canton and a member of First Baptist Church. Her daughters were her world, and she was very involved in their many activities. She was a member of the Canton R-V PTA for many years. She loved baking, sewing, flowers and crafting and could turn a few random things into a work of art. She had a love for children and touched the lives of so many during her 30-plus years of running her in home day care. She also worked at Capps Variety Store for many years and always enjoyed visiting with the customers. She is survived by her brother, Jack B. (Ina) Mitts of Lawton, Okla.; three daughters, Eulynna (Jeff) Jarmoc of Bartlett, Ill., Heather (Jerry) Revis of Canton and Andrea "Nikki" (Mathew) MacDougall of Palatine, Ill.; five grandchildren, C. Tyler MacDougall, Elliana Jarmoc, Abigayle Revis, Drew MacDougall and James Revis; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Martha Dennis and Uldine Ellison. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Davis Funeral Home in Canton, with Pastor Phillip Darnell officiating. Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery in Canton. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials be made to the . Condolences may be expressed online at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14, 2020