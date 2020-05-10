|
Mary Wood Brown Cox, 92, of Quincy, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home. She was born Aug. 24, 1927, in Quincy, the daughter of W. Edwin and Florence M. Egan Brown. She married James L. Cox on June 28, 1952, in Quincy. He preceded her in death Feb. 12, 1999. Mrs. Cox graduated from Quincy High School, Monticello College and Knox College with a bachelor's degree in teaching. She was a member of First Union Congregational Church. Survivors include her sons, William L. Cox and his, wife, Kim, and Richard T. Cox, both of Quincy; three grandchildren, Elizabeth (Chris) Gosney of St. Louis, Laura (Joe) Starnes and W. Andrew Cox, all of Quincy; two great-grandchildren, Liam and Brenli Starnes of Quincy; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Sarama Schnack and Elisabeth 'Biz' McConnell; and daughter-in-law, Patricia L. Cox. Funeral services will be private. To attend services remotely, please join us at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, by clicking on this link: client.tribucast.com/tcid/86593228 A private burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. Memorials may be made to First Union Congregational Church, Quincy Area Partnership for Unmet Needs (c/o United Way of Adams County), or Blessing Foundation for Hospice. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 10 to May 12, 2020