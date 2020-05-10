Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-4907
Service
Private
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Wood Brown Cox


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Wood Brown Cox Obituary
Mary Wood Brown Cox, 92, of Quincy, died Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home.

She was born Aug. 24, 1927, in Quincy, the daughter of W. Edwin and Florence M. Egan Brown. She married James L. Cox on June 28, 1952, in Quincy. He preceded her in death Feb. 12, 1999.

Mrs. Cox graduated from Quincy High School, Monticello College and Knox College with a bachelor's degree in teaching. She was a member of First Union Congregational Church.

Survivors include her sons, William L. Cox and his, wife, Kim, and Richard T. Cox, both of Quincy; three grandchildren, Elizabeth (Chris) Gosney of St. Louis, Laura (Joe) Starnes and W. Andrew Cox, all of Quincy; two great-grandchildren, Liam and Brenli Starnes of Quincy; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her sisters, Sarama Schnack and Elisabeth 'Biz' McConnell; and daughter-in-law, Patricia L. Cox.

Funeral services will be private. To attend services remotely, please join us at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 12, by clicking on this link: client.tribucast.com/tcid/86593228

A private burial will be in Woodland Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to First Union Congregational Church, Quincy Area Partnership for Unmet Needs (c/o United Way of Adams County), or Blessing Foundation for Hospice.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 10 to May 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
Download Now