Marylyn E. Mock, 91, of Quincy, died on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in her home. She was born on Aug. 23, 1928, in Quincy, the daughter of Gordon and Margaret (Young) Thrasher. She married Howard S. Mock on Sept. 11, 1948. He preceded her in death on May 18, 2010. Marylyn was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church and had been a long time member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and St. Dominic Catholic Church. Marylyn enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing and jigsaw puzzles, watching grandchildren's activities and the St. Louis Cardinals. She traveled to Korea, Arizona, Georgia and Ohio to visit her children. She volunteered at the Ladies of Charity and the RSVP. She also enjoyed socializing with her friends. Above all, Marylyn was proud of her family and all of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Over 60 years as a wife and mother taught her many life lessons. She is survived by: HER CHILDREN: Thomas Mock and his wife Patti, Susan Meyer, Robert Mock and his wife Sharon, Stephen Mock and his wife Pat, Ann Moody and her husband Paul, Richard Mock and his wife Patti, Teresa Scott and her husband John, Joan Sparrow and her husband Robert, and Tamara Selsor and her husband Richard. HER GRANDCHILDREN: Cassandra Gresco and her husband Kory, Laura Mock, Zachery Mock, Tanner Meyer and his wife Ashley, Karissa Jennings and her husband Derek, Hunter Meyer, Blake Mock and his wife Michelle, Megan Brown and her husband Bryan, Christopher Mock, Shaun Mock and his wife Jesse, Heather Altgilbers and her husband Chad, Paul Moody, Jr., Brooke Moody, Joshua Moody and his fiancé Julie Cheney, Richelle Stamey, Adrienne Baten, Patrick Scott and his wife Eileen, Laura Scott, Matthew Sparrow and his wife Janelle, Amanda Leming and her husband Dave, Emily Bunch and her husband Brad, Lane Sparrow and his wife Jenna, Courtney Mills and her husband Jason, Torie DiSalvo and her husband Mike, Ricki Selsor, Hilary Selsor, and Wesley Selsor. HER GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN: Preston Gresco, Emry Gresco and Ella Gresco; Ali Meyer and Sydney Meyer; Luke Jennings, Emma Jennings, and Kendal Jennings; Payton Mock, Reagan Mock and Landon Mock; Isabella Brown, Aubrey Brown, Olivia Brown and Everleigh Brown; Desire' Turner, Kameron Fischer and her husband Austin, and Cameron Holford; Colleen Mock, Caleb Altgilbers and his wife Hayley, Collin Altgilbers and Laney Altgilbers; Dylann Cain and Conner Cain; Brayden Cheney, Lily Cheney and Maci Moody; Kali Stamey; Sydney Baten and Riley Baten; Charlie Scott and Kelly Scott; Christian Sparrow and Brody Sparrow; Ava Leming, Adyson Leming, Aidyn Leming, Anna Leming and Auggie Leming; Braxton Bunch and Brecken Bunch; Taylor Sparrow and Sawyer Sparrow; Mia Mills and Trevin Mills; Andrew DiSalvo and Elizabeth DiSalvo. HER GREAT GREAT GRANDCHILD: Luci Altgilbers HER SISTER: Maxine Hawk and HER BROTHER-IN-LAW: Kent Stockton. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. In addition to her husband, Marylyn was also preceded in death by a sister: Janet Stockton, a brother-in-law: Bill Hawk; a son in law: Jim Meyer and a grandson in law: James Baten. Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial for Marylyn. The funeral mass will be broadcast live at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, on the St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church website: stfrancissolanus.com. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery. The family wishes to thank all their friends and family for their love and support during this time. Please be with us in prayer and feel free to send a card or note to the family directly or through the funeral home. Donations may be made to St. Francis Catholic Church or to the Ladies of Charity in Marylyn's memory. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 27 to May 29, 2020