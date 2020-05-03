|
Marylyn J. Cantrell, 91, of Curtis Creek in Quincy, formerly of Coatsburg, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her home. Born Feb. 18, 1929, in West Quincy, Mo., Marylyn was a daughter of Marion and Ruby King Bridgman. She married Harold M. Cantrell on Aug. 3, 1947. He preceded her in death July 21, 1995. Marylyn was a homemaker. After raising her children, she worked at the stockyard in Coatsburg. She was known for her excellent cooking, enjoyed embroidery and had made every grandchild a baby quilt. Survivors include two sons, Gerald Cantrell (Pat) of Brownsburg, Ind., and Donald Cantrell (Cheryl) of Camp Point, Ill.; three daughters, Pat Taute of Quincy, Betty Harberts (Michael) of Berthoud, Colo., and Lynda Kelly (Larry) of Quincy; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Cantrell was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Jim Taute; four sisters; and one brother. Due to the current health situation under the direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local health authorities and the state of Illinois, a private family burial will be in Graymount Cemetery in Coatsburg. Memorial donations may be made to Graymount Cemetery or Emerson Cemetery in Missouri in care of Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home, PO 255, Camp Point, IL. 62320 Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 3 to May 5, 2020