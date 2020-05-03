Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home
110 E. School St.
Camp Point, IL 62320
217-593-6517
Resources
More Obituaries for Marylyn Cantrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marylyn J. Cantrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marylyn J. Cantrell Obituary
Marylyn J. Cantrell, 91, of Curtis Creek in Quincy, formerly of Coatsburg, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at her home.

Born Feb. 18, 1929, in West Quincy, Mo., Marylyn was a daughter of Marion and Ruby King Bridgman. She married Harold M. Cantrell on Aug. 3, 1947. He preceded her in death July 21, 1995.

Marylyn was a homemaker. After raising her children, she worked at the stockyard in Coatsburg. She was known for her excellent cooking, enjoyed embroidery and had made every grandchild a baby quilt.

Survivors include two sons, Gerald Cantrell (Pat) of Brownsburg, Ind., and Donald Cantrell (Cheryl) of Camp Point, Ill.; three daughters, Pat Taute of Quincy, Betty Harberts (Michael) of Berthoud, Colo., and Lynda Kelly (Larry) of Quincy; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Cantrell was preceded in death by her parents; a son-in-law, Jim Taute; four sisters; and one brother.

Due to the current health situation under the direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local health authorities and the state of Illinois, a private family burial will be in Graymount Cemetery in Coatsburg.

Memorial donations may be made to Graymount Cemetery or Emerson Cemetery in Missouri in care of Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home, PO 255, Camp Point, IL. 62320

Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 3 to May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marylyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -