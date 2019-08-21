|
|
QUINCY -- Matthew S. Tolmachoff, 52, of Quincy, died at 3:46 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City. Matthew was born June 28, 1967, in Glendale, Ariz., a son of Frederick Tolmachoff and Cheryl Grace Nosser. Matthew was a graduate of Quincy High School, and he was employed at Steve Nossser Ford as a technician. Matthew enjoyed going for walks and riding his bike around town. Matthew was a avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, but he was a sports fan in general, and he spent a lot of his free time bowling. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Survivors include his step-father, Jack Triplett; two brothers, Frederick D. Tolmachoff and Elijah R. Kitchell; his grandfather, Steve Nosser; two cousins, Neal J. Coleman and Kara Beth Richeson, all of Quincy; as well as numerous other cousins and friends. Matthew was preceded in death by his mother, Cheryl Grace Nosser Services will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with the Rev. Steve Disseler officiating. Burial in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy. Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials suggested to s. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019