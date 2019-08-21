Herald-Whig Obituaries
Services
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-4907
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Matthew S. Tolmachoff

Matthew S. Tolmachoff Obituary
QUINCY -- Matthew S. Tolmachoff, 52, of Quincy, died at 3:46 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospital, Iowa City.

Matthew was born June 28, 1967, in Glendale, Ariz., a son of Frederick Tolmachoff and Cheryl Grace Nosser.

Matthew was a graduate of Quincy High School, and he was employed at Steve Nossser Ford as a technician. Matthew enjoyed going for walks and riding his bike around town. Matthew was a avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, but he was a sports fan in general, and he spent a lot of his free time bowling. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include his step-father, Jack Triplett; two brothers, Frederick D. Tolmachoff and Elijah R. Kitchell; his grandfather, Steve Nosser; two cousins, Neal J. Coleman and Kara Beth Richeson, all of Quincy; as well as numerous other cousins and friends.

Matthew was preceded in death by his mother, Cheryl Grace Nosser

Services will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with the Rev. Steve Disseler officiating. Burial in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy. Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials suggested to s.

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
