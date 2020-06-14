|
Maurice Caspermeyer, 82, of Quincy, died at 12:50 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Maurice was born Nov. 8, 1937, in Quincy, the son of George and Mildred Wisman Caspermeyer. He married Catherine "Katie" Rupp on May 12, 1962, in Quincy. She survives. He was employed at Gardner Denver for 32 years and at the State Street Store. He also worked as a crossing guard for Quincy Public Schools. Maurice was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church and of the Knights of Columbus. In addition to his wife of 58 years, Katie, survivors include three children, Tina (Mike) Venvertloh, Robert (Debbie) Caspermeyer and Mike Caspermeyer, all of Quincy; five grandchildren, Carley and Alex Venvertloh, and Brennan, Daxton, and Lawson Caspermeyer, all of Quincy; and a brother, George (Judy) Caspermeyer of Quincy. Maurice was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Charles and Richard Caspermeyer. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, in Quincy Memorial Park, with the Rev. Steve Disseler officiating. Inurnment will be in Quincy Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the . Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 14 to June 16, 2020