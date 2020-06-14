Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
1535 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-4907
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Caspermeyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice Caspermeyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice Caspermeyer Obituary
Maurice Caspermeyer, 82, of Quincy, died at 12:50 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at Blessing Hospital.

Maurice was born Nov. 8, 1937, in Quincy, the son of George and Mildred Wisman Caspermeyer. He married Catherine "Katie" Rupp on May 12, 1962, in Quincy. She survives.

He was employed at Gardner Denver for 32 years and at the State Street Store. He also worked as a crossing guard for Quincy Public Schools.

Maurice was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church and of the Knights of Columbus.

In addition to his wife of 58 years, Katie, survivors include three children, Tina (Mike) Venvertloh, Robert (Debbie) Caspermeyer and Mike Caspermeyer, all of Quincy; five grandchildren, Carley and Alex Venvertloh, and Brennan, Daxton, and Lawson Caspermeyer, all of Quincy; and a brother, George (Judy) Caspermeyer of Quincy.

Maurice was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Charles and Richard Caspermeyer.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 18, in Quincy Memorial Park, with the Rev. Steve Disseler officiating. Inurnment will be in Quincy Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to the .

Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 14 to June 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hansen-Spear Funeral Home
Download Now