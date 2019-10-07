|
|
PALMYRA, Mo. -- Maurice E. Watters, 93, of Palmyra passed away Oct. 6, 2019, at The Good Samaritan Home in Quincy. Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Pastor Wes Gehrke will officiate. Burial with Full Military Rites by American Legion Post #174 Boots-Dickson will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Palmyra. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. Maurice was born Oct. 3, 1926, in Palmyra to Sidney T. and Frances H. Brunty Watters. He was married to Lucille Schade on Feb. 18, 1951 at Zion Lutheran Church in Palmyra. She preceded him in death on June 2, 2017. Survivors include daughter, Marcia Bross (Kent); son Dale Watters (Madonna) both of Palmyra; grandson Doug Bross of Rolla. Maurice was preceded in death by his Parents, Wife, brother Millard Watters, sister in-law, Shirley Watters, brother in-law Edward Schaeffer, sister, Anita Schaeffer, brother in-law Bob Shade, brother in-law Spencer Woodall, and sister in-law Martha Drebes. In his youth Maurice attended Stone Hill Elementary from 1st through 8th grades and then became a 1944 graduate of Palmyra High School. Professionally Maurice was the owner operator of Watters Equipment Salvage and owned and operated his own Farm. He was a member of both, the Old Iron Club and the Palmyra American Legion, having served in WWII in the United States Army. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan, enjoyed going to sales and buying and selling machinery while visiting with friends. Maurice spent a lot of time out at the "Rocket" solving the World's issues. Maurice was Methodist by Faith. Memorial contributions may be made to the Palmyra Methodist Church, the Old Iron Club, or Donor's choice. Pallbearers will be Scott Schaeffer, Jay Lehenbauer, Bob Fullerton, Randy Watters, Jeff Woodall, Mike Drebes and Joe Fels. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Higgs, Ralph Keim and Bob Johnson. Online condolences may be made and video tribute may be viewed at www.lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019