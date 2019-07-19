Max R. Jensen, 82, of Hannibal, passed away at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Beth Haven Nursing Home. Funeral services will be at noon Monday, July 22, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. The Rev. Mark Albee will officiate. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in Louisiana, Mo., at a later date. Friends and family are invited to Max's life celebration at a visitation from 10 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home. Max was born Jan. 27, 1937, in Great Falls, Mont., to Max B. and Leora C. Weathers Jensen. He married Nancy Love Willis on June 4, 1983, in Hannibal. She survives. Other survivors include one daughter, Kirsten Alvey-Mudd (James, Jr.) of Jefferson City; two stepchildren, Steve Willis (Wendy) of Sarasota, Fla., and Scott A. Willis (Teresa) of Elsberry, Mo.; a special niece, Tara Brown, who was raised by Max and Nancy; one brother-in-law, Charles Love Jr. (Kay) of Louisiana, Mo.; one sister-in-law, Marie Criley of Columbia, Ill.; eight grandchildren, Alana Hess (Zackery), A.J. Rugen (Payden), Zachary Rugen (Mary), Dalton Alvey, Devon Willis, Colton Willis (Paige), and Benji Willis and Nathan Willis; seven great-grandchildren, Zane and Zip Hess, Lily and Ellie Rugen, Liam and Harrison Rugen; and Carson Wischmeyer. He was preceded in death by his parents, and one son, Max A. Jensen. Max was a graduate of Shawnee Mission High School in Shawnee Mission, Kan. He attended Kansas University, where he was a member of Delta Sigma Phi. He traveled extensively in his youth before settling in Hannibal for nearly 50 years. Professionally, Max was an electrician at American Cyanamid. Max was a third-generation Boy Scout and Eagle Scout. He was an avid animal lover. Max enjoyed working with electronics, fishing and target shooting. He also liked doing crossword puzzles and watching television. His favorite shows were "C.O.P.S." and crime shows. Max was a past member of the Kiwanis, CASA Volunteer and Mark Twain Emergency Squad. Most of all, Max enjoyed being with his family and the sounds of the children's laughter. Max was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Honorary pallbearers will be Max's grandchildren and Tony Garcia, David Ray, Charles Love Jr., Steve Willis and Scott Willis. Memorial contributions may be made to Kids in Motion or Northeast Missouri Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 19 to July 21, 2019