|
|
PALMYRA, Mo. -- Maxine Ann Smith Fogle Woolfolk, 78, Palmyra, Mo., and formerly of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 12:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. Maxine was born May 21, 1941, in Rural Marion County, Mo., to LeRoy Pershing Smith and Veda Mae Sellars Smith. She was married to James Everett Fogle on May 21, 1960, in Hannibal, Mo. She later married Warren Dee Woolfolk in 1971. He preceded her in death in Jan. 1987. Maxine reunited with James in 1988, who later preceded her in death July 26, 2012. Maxine worked at Hardee's in Hannibal for 23 years. Her friendly face was most often seen in the drive-thru. Away from work Maxine loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed fishing and camping near Bagnell Dam and Mokane, Mo. Life's simple pleasures were some of Maxine's favorites. She enjoyed watching the bird feeders; always surrounded by hummingbirds and cardinals. An avid sports fan, Maxine loved to cheer for the St. Louis Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys. When not watching her favorite sports' teams, Maxine could be found enjoying her favorite soap operas or the Hallmark Channel. She also enjoyed working the election polls in Hannibal, Mo. Most of all, Maxine cherished the moments she shared with her family who will dearly miss her. Maxine was a Christian by faith. Survivors include two children, Teresa Fogle Smyser (Kyle) of Palmyra, Mo., and Warren Woolfolk (Shelley) of Winterset, Iowa; one brother, Ronald Smith of Hannibal, Mo.; two sisters, Zelma Ellis of Auxvasse, Mo., and Veda Marie McLeod (Bobby) of Hannibal, Mo.; 10 grandchildren, Joshua Wendt (Lauren) of Wabasha, Minn., Lindsay Smyser (Aaron Lieurance), Alex Smyser, Sidney Smyser of Palmyra, Mo., Ashley Powers (Jake) of Plainville, Ill., Jessica Fogle (Jeffrey Clayton) of Mexico, Mo., Summer Raynes (Ty) of Hannibal, Mo., Renee Birchette, Erin Birchette and Thunder Woolfolk of Winterset, Iowa; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Maxine is preceded in death by her parents; one son, James E. Fogle Jr.; one grandson, Nicholas Smyser; one brother, Derald Smith; and one brother-in-law, Vernon Ellis. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo. Pastor Marty Smyser will officiate. Burial will be in Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Mo. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Kyle Smyser, Alex Smyser, Joshua Wendt, Thunder Woolfolk, Brian Ellis and Patrick Ellis. Memorial contributions may be made to the Nick Smyser Memorial Scholarship Fund or to the Donor's Choice. Online condolences may be made, and video tribute may be viewed at jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020