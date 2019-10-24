|
Maxine "Dorothy" Eldridge, 80, of Quincy, passed away at 12:39 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Blessing Hospital, Quincy. Maxine was born Aug. 25, 1939, in Marblehead, Ill., to Marion and Elsie Mullens Snyder. She was married to Leo James Eldridge on Aug. 11, 1984, in Quincy. He preceded her in death on Jan. 16, 2016. Maxine's greatest joy was spending time with her family. She also enjoyed word search books, bowling on her tablet, and shopping with her daughter, Brenda. She loved hosting holiday dinners at her house, complete with her famous potato salad, Christmas fudge, and homemade noodles. She also enjoyed tending to her rose garden. Survivors include eight children, David Snyder of Quincy, Ill., Pam Lindsay of Quincy, Ill., Chris Nunn of Quincy, Ill., Cathy Miller (Marty) of Quincy, Ill., Kenny Forbis (Mary) of Quincy, Ill., Johnny Mutchler (Amber) of Sumner, Ill., Carrie Smith (Shawn) of Quincy, Ill., and Brenda Akins of Quincy, Ill.; two stepchildren, Shirley Trussell of Quincy, Ill., and Leo Eldridge Jr. of Quincy, Ill.; 31 grandchildren, Marissa Smith (Ryan), Amaya Smith, Joshua Mutchler, Emmaly Secrest, John Arp, Ashley Carel, Paul James Carel, Dorothy Carel, Nicole Carel, Raymond Carel, Charlie Snyder, Mandy Snyder, Monica Akins, Alexis Akins, Jeremy Bowen, Danny Nunn, Taylor Ballis, Amyi Peikett, Kandi Bloyd (Chad), Misty Peikett, Jeremy Roberts, Jamie Mann, Jason Roberts, Tony Roberts, Stacie Owings, Alysha Kindle (Curtis), Richard Rife, Carl Cook Jr. (Kelly), Tracy Cook, Chad Cook, and Lyle Cook; 52 great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Donald Riley (Maria) of Puerto Rico and Gary Riley (Barbara) of Quincy, Ill.; three sisters, Rosetta Nunn of Decatur, Ill., Margaret "Tiny" Mason (Martin) of Liberty, Ill., and Linda Brooks of Quincy, Ill.; and many nieces and nephews. Maxine is preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Loretta Carel; one son, Linny Nunn; one stepson, Robert Eldridge; one daughter-in-law, Zula Eldridge; three brothers, Leroy Snyder, James Snyder, and Ronald Riley; and one sister, Betty Cosgrove. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at The Crossing, 929 Monroe St., Quincy. Pastor Joseph Thomas will officiate. Burial will follow in Sunset Cemetery in Quincy. Friends and family are invited to Maxine's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at The Crossing, 929 Monroe St., Quincy. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. The family is being served by O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com and condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019