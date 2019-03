Maxine Goodwin, 96, of Quincy, died at 4:36 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. She was born Dec. 23, 1922, in Bowen to Alonzo and Ida Cookson McPeak. She married Irven Goodwin on June 25, 1938, in New London, Mo. He died May 5, 2000. Maxine was a member of Grandview Church and had been active in her church all of her life. She was first and foremost a homemaker who was devoted to her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include two daughters, Jackie Louise Beedle of Quincy and Robyn L. Johnson (Doug) of Loraine; a son, Aaron LeRoy Goodwin (Donna) of Quincy; seven grandchildren, Aaron Goodwin (Kim), Michelle Boualavong (Loune), Teri Jo Silva (Anthony), Stephanie Agnew (Deon), Shelby Jackson, Tammy Lambert and Tracy Aguilar; 19 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Goodwin was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Charlotte Jean Plenge; a granddaughter, Tina Louise Rose; and an infant brother, Alonzo McPeak Jr. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Monday, March 4, at Grandview Church with Pastor Dennis Thomas conducting. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson funeral home and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. MEMORIALS: Grandview Church. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary