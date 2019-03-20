Home

Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Visitation
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Service
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Maxine M. Knuf


Maxine M. Knuf Obituary
QUINCY -- Maxine M. Knuf, 94, of Quincy, died at 8:45 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home.

She was born May 30, 1924, in Quincy to Roy J. and Willa E. Manigold Huseman. She married Donald H. "Gus" Knuf on Sept. 18, 1948, in Quincy. He died Dec. 11, 2004.

Maxine had been employed at Gardner Denver and Monogram Industries until its closing.

She was a longtime member of Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ, where she had been active with the Afternoon Guild and the Quilters. She enjoyed needlework, playing cards with family and friends, and tending her flower garden. Maxine loved helping others by volunteering at Blessing Hospital, Meals on Wheels and RSVP.

Survivors include a son, Kurt Knuf (Susan) of Quincy; a son-in-law, Reid Odean of Rock Island; three grandchildren, Jason Knuf of Quincy, Russ Odean of Los Angeles and the Rev. Emily Davis (Ryan) of Chicago.

In addition to her husband, Gus, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Kathy Odean; and a sister, Sue Hart (Augustus).

SERVICES: 11 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Disseler conducting. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

MEMORIALS: Good Samaritan Home or Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ.

ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home.

WEBSITE: zrsc.com

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019
