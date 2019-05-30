Maxine Mae Bean, 94, of Quincy, passed away at 3:11 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. Born Feb. 19, 1925, in Payson, Ill., Maxine was a daughter of Helen Waack Bolin and William Kenneth Bolin. She was raised in the home of her grandparents, John and Cristena Montag Waack in Payson. Maxine was valedictorian and president of the Class of 1943 at Seymour High School in Payson. She married Robert L. Bean on May 18, 1946, in Payson. He preceded her in death on Oct. 17, 2006. Mrs. Bean was a secretary all her life, first for Gates Radio Company and later at Quincy High School in the athletic department, where she also was the ticket manager. She was a member of Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church. Surviving are her daughter and son-in-law, Helen Sue and Stanley Warning of Quincy; her son and daughter in law, Duane Lee and Beckie Loring Bean of Quincy; two grandchildren, Stacey Lee (Chad) Smith of Rainelle, W.V. and Russell Robert (Chris Taber) Warning of St. Louis, Mo.; and a great-grandson, Kai Braxton Smith of Rainelle, W.V. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Friday morning at in Quincy Memorial Park with Pastor Steve Disseler officiating. There is no visitation, but friends are invited to attend the graveside service. Arrangements are in the care of the Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church or Good Samaritan Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 30 to June 1, 2019