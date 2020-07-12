|
QUINCY -- Melba Sue Snyder, 85, of Quincy, died Friday, July 10, 2020, at 2:52 p.m. in her home, surrounded by her family. Melba was born Jan. 22, 1935, in Basco, Ill., the daughter of Louis and Hildred Manussier Fleming. She married Lyle Dean Snyder on Feb.21, 1954 in Quincy. He survives. She was a graduate of Warsaw High School. Melba was employed by Motorola, J. C. Penney and Putnum Dye. She was also the owner of Beeline Fashions. Melba attended The Crossing, was a member of Women of the Moose and Red Hat Ladies. She and Lyle were members of the Adams County Boot Kickers for 30 years. Melba loved sharing her many talents with anyone. She was a seamstress and had a love of crafting, although her true passion was dancing. She never passed up a chance to dance on a dance floor. She loved family gatherings and camping. Survivors in addition to her husband, Lyle, include her children, Sharon (David) Seal of Louisiana, Mo., Dawn (Jon) McCoy of Mendon, Ill., Terri (Mark) Power of Quincy, Eric (Dawn) Snyder of Venus, Texas, and Monty (Tia) Snyder of Quincy; 16 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren,and 6 great-great grandchildren; a sister, Sharon Hunter of Quincy; and a nephew, Danny (Judy) Mittelberg of Ewing, Mo. Melba was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Ralston Fleming; a sister, Alene Ione Shinn; her grandson, David Trenton Seal; and her granddaughter, Brooklyn McCoy. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Brian Byquist officiating. Burial will be at Quincy Memorial Park, Quincy. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials can be made to Great River Honor Flight. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 12 to July 14, 2020