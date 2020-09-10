|
QUINCY -- Melvin E. Faler, 84, of Quincy, passed away at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Melvin was born Oct. 30, 1935, in Clayton, Ill., to Milbert and Wilma Daggett Faler. He first married Barbara Nober on Aug. 17, 1962. She preceded him in death on July 10, 2002. He later married Pam Purdy on Oct. 25, 2003 in Quincy. She survives. Melvin proudly served his country in the United States Army in Germany for two years as a construction engineer. He attended Gem City Business College for accounting. Melvin went on to work at Moorman Manufacturing for 25 years until his early retirement in 1990. He then worked at Westview Golf Course as the groundskeeper for 27 years. Melvin loved bowling, golfing and playing solitaire on the computer. He also enjoyed biscuits and gravy, St. Louis Cardinals and anything American-made, such as Ford Trucks. Melvin attended Riverside Community Church in Quincy. In addition to his wife, other survivors include two daughters, Cheryl Lane (Patrick) of Quincy, and Cathy Crim (Warren) of Hannibal, Mo.; two stepchildren, Stacey Winkle (Bill) of Quincy, and Misty Douglas (DJ) of Haslet, Tex.; eight grandchildren, Kourtney Price (Derek), Lauren Garner, Madison Lane, Derek Faler, Warren Crim II (Tracy), Caitlyn Crim, Holly Phillips (Payton), and Andrew Crim; eight stepgrandchildren, Bryce Baker (Ashley), Alex Baker (Tess), Andy Winkle, Evan Winkle, Alexis Douglas, Alleah Douglas, Xavier Douglas and Xander Douglas; eight great-grandchildren, Verity Price, Saige Price, Mark Faler, Lisa Faler, June Faler, Warren Crim III, Alexa Crim and Navaeh Crim; three step great-grandchildren, Brantley Sheurman, Rowen Baker and Elizabeth Baker; two sisters, Wanda Stone (Charles) of Canton, Mo., and Dorothy Wright of Quincy; and many nieces and nephews. Melvin is preceded in death by his parents. A Funeral Ceremony will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Rev. Dennis Amsler will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Friends and Family are invited to Melvin's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Great River Honor Flight. Pallbearers will be DJ Douglas, Patrick Lane, Derek Price, Bryce Baker, Alex Baker and Xavier Douglas. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 10 to Sept. 12, 2020