Melvin Gene Vonholt, 81, of Clayton, died April 11, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, surrounded by his family. He was born June 27, 1937, to Albert Christian and Ina Christina Gieker Vonholt in Quincy. He married D. Joan Alger on April 13, 1963, at Ellington Presbyterian Church in Quincy. She survives. Melvin attended Hazelbluff grade school and graduated with the last graduating class of Clayton High School in 1955. He was a lifelong farmer in Concord Township and served 44 years as a Concord Township trustee. Mr. Vonholt was employed for 18 years at Dot Foods, retiring in 2007. After his retirement from Dot, he continued life on the farm and especially enjoyed building fences. Melvin enjoyed time spent with his family and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He had numerous friends and never met a stranger. Melvin was a member of St. Peter's Church of Lost Prairie, where he served on the church council. In addition to his wife, survivors include two sons, William G. "Bill" Vonholt of Clayton and Bradley K. Vonholt (Bobbi) of Minatare, Neb.; a daughter, Beverly J. "Bev" Roberts (John) of Liberty, Ill.; three grandchildren, Max B. Roberts (Kayla) of Brookfield, Mo., Spencer J. Roberts (Hailey Pelton) of Liberty, Ill., and Noelle B. Vonholt of Gering, Neb.; two great-grandchildren, Granger Holt Roberts and Aspen J. Bacus; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Alberta York. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Monday, April 15, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Clayton. Burial will be in Zion Cemetery, Concord. VISITATION: 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the church. MEMORIALS: Zion Cemetery in Concord. ARRANGEMENTS: Hamilton Funeral Home, Clayton. WEBSITE: hamiltonfuneralhomes.net. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.