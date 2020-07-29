Home

Service
Friday, Jul. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Kinderhook Cemetery
Melvin George Hopper Obituary
Mr. Melvin George Hopper, 91, of Quincy, formerly of Kinderhook, passed away at 10:49 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.

He was born Oct. 3, 1928, in Kinderhook, to William & Famie (Sackett) Hopper. They preceded him in death.

Survivors include his companion, Elizabeth Stanley of Quincy; five children, Debra (Jack) Flowers of Nags Head, N.C., Sheila (Ray) Hord of Gainsville, Va., Randy (Lea) Hopper of Harmony N.C., Michael Hopper of Tampa, Fla., and Annemarie (Ronald) Reynolds of Summerville, S.C.; five grandchildren, John Carter (Flowers), Alexa, Haley and Elise Reynolds, and Ryan Hord; two stepgrandchildren, Kasey and John Flowers; sister, Ilah Risse of Hull; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four sisters, Maxine, Dava, Mary Ellen and Erma; and two brothers, Bill Jr. and Max.

Melvin was a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Navy, and after his retirement he had a career in the Department of Defense.

Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 31, in Kinderhook Cemetery with military services by Barry American Legion Post 222.

There will be no visitation.

Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at kirganfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 29 to July 31, 2020
