Melvin K. Ihnen, 85, of Clayton, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Golden Good Shepherd Home in Golden. Melvin was born Feb. 16, 1934, in rural Adams County to the late Klaus G. and Alice J. (Leenerts) Ihnen. He married Marlene J. Behrens on Sept. 20, 1959, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden. Marlene passed away April 15, 2014. Melvin served his country in the U.S. Army 3rd Infantry referred to as "The Old Guard." He was assigned to the Arlington National Cemetery Burial Detail. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he sang in the choir and was a member of the Men's Club. Melvin was also a member of the Pork Producers, Adams County Farm Bureau, Golden Lions Club, school board, Golden Historical Society and was on the Marigold festival committee. He was very community oriented and never knew a stranger. His life was his farm and his family, especially his grandchildren. Surviving are two children, Derik (Alicia) Ihnen of Augusta and Alison (Paul) Tieman of Liberty; three grandchildren, Hila (Leonard) Waterkotte of Liberty, Ingrid Ihnen of Augusta and Liam Ihnen of Augusta; a sister, Leona A. Ihnen of Golden; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Irwin and Edward Ihnen. Services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Golden with the Rev. Patricia Reep officiating. Interment will be in the Golden Community Cemetery in Golden with military rites by Golden American Legion Post 801 and the Illinois Army National Guard Funeral Honors Detail. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, June 3, at Hunter Funeral Home in Golden. Memorial contributions have been suggested to Golden Historical Society, Blessing Foundation for Hospice, Golden Good Shepherd Home or Trinity Lutheran Church.