After a lifetime of faith, love and dedication to his family, career and community, Merle Francis Crossland died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at his home surrounded by loved ones and his family pet Duchess. Merle was born June 20, 1931, in Quincy, a son to Dr. Orin and Mabel Thompson Crossland. He graduated from Bowen High School, where he set records on the basketball team and was known as a high-achieving student. He graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign for pre-med and went on to attend medical school at the University of Illinois at Chicago in 1952. He completed his medical degree in three years instead of the traditional four. Merle furthered his training four more years to become a Board Certified General Surgeon. His medical residency was interrupted for two years when he served in the U.S. Air Force as a captain in Mobile, Ala. On Dec. 29, 1956, he married Dolores Ann Whitaker. They lived in Chicago, where he completed the remainder of his residency at Illinois Central Hospital. In 1960, Dolores and Merle moved to Quincy where he joined his father-in-law's medical practice at Quincy Clinic. Merle went on to serve as an instrumental part in the expansion of Quincy Clinic into what is known today as Quincy Medical Group. He touched and saved many lives throughout his 35 years of practice and was known not only for his medical talent, but also for his compassion and concern for each and every patient. His career achievements and involvement in community organizations include: Diplomate of the American Board of Surgery, Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, President of the Board and Adams County Chapter, President and member of the Quincy School Board, constituent of bringing Flinn Stadium to QHS, board member of Good Samaritan Home and Sunset Home, President of Quincy Civic Music Association, Chairman of Illinois Veterans Home Planting Project, President and board member of St. Mary Hospital Medical Staff, board member of Blessing Hospital, organizer of Quincy Beautification Group, Clinical Associate Professor of Surgery for the Southern Illinois University Medical School, member of the Midwest Surgical Association, John Wood Community College Steering Committee for Horticulture and Greenhouse program, Quincy Tree Committee, Great River Barber Shop Chorus, Pursuit of Learning in Society (POLIS) at Quincy University, Quincy Country Club, United Way, Illinois Division of , American Medical Association, Illinois Medical Society, Adams County Medical Society, American Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition and Governor American College of Surgeons. In addition to his involvement in numerous organizations, Merle devoted nearly 1,400 hours of volunteer work over the past several years to the Quincy Civic Music Association, Quincy Library Foundation Board, Quincy Society of Fine Arts, and many others. Merle enjoyed cooking, working in his garden, the arts and traveling. He loved being with his family, especially during the many trips he took with them to Marco Island, Fla., and Glenville, N.C. But the greatest love of all was his family and faith. Merle was a devoted member of Vermont Street Methodist Church, read the Bible 15 times and was working on his 16th, wrote in his journal each day, and prayed regularly. Merle is survived by his three children, Mary Weiwel (Gary) of Quincy, Ellen McIntyre of Quincy and Mark Crossland (Crystal) of Springfield, Ill.; eight grandchildren, Eric (Kristina) Goedereis of St. Louis, Adam (Stephanie) Goedereis of Lacey, Wash., Brian McIntyre and Sarah McIntyre of Quincy, Zachary Crossland, Mackenzie Crossland, Benjamin Crossland and Nicholas Crossland of Springfield, Ill.; two great-grandchildren, Jack Goedereis of St. Louis, and Elliana Goedereis of Lacey, Wash.; two sisters, Edith Glosecki of Seattle, Wash., and Rosie Jacobs of Quincy. In addition to his loving wife, Ann, Merle was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Arlo and Morris Crossland; and one sister, Gladys Koesher. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Vermont Street Methodist Church with the Rev. Patty Johansen officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, with full military honors conducted by American Legion Post 37. Memorials may be made to Community Foundation (Dr. & Mrs. Merle F. Crossland Family Fund), Quincy Civic Music Association, Vermont Street United Methodist Church or a . Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019