Merle Richard Muehring, 80, of Palmyra, passed away at 7:20 p.m. Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 8, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra. A service, officiated by Wesley Hammond, will be Saturday at the funeral home for family and relatives only. The service will be recorded and posted to Mr. Muehring's tribute page at lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com for those unable to attend. Merle was born Jan. 17, 1940, in Hannibal, to Ahrend and Ruth Floweree Muehring. He married Norma Jean Lillard on Oct. 13, 1962. She preceded him in death Jan. 25, 2016. He was also preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his daughter, Wendy Pelletier (Samuel) of Cleveland, Ga., son, Phillip Muehring (April) of Cannon Falls, Minn., and son, Lee Muehring (Michelle) of Columbia, Mo.; his two brothers, Gene Muehring (Karel) of Peoria, Mo., and Ray Muehring of Paris, Mo.; eight grandchildren, Joshua Pelletier, Lydia Pelletier, Braxton Muehring, Colton Muehring, Cassandra Muehring, Jessica Muehring, Willamina Muehring and Eleanor Muehring; and numerous cousins, several nieces and nephews, and extended family. Merle was a proud Christian and Patriot who loved his family, church, and country. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of Paris, MO. Merle retired from the Quincy Herald-Whig where he was a pressman. He also previously worked as a pressman for the Hannibal Courier-Post and the Palmyra Spectator. A Chicago Cubs fan, he grew up loving baseball and enjoyed playing it into early adulthood. An avid reader, Merle enjoyed reading newspapers and historical selections. Many will also remember him as a talented artist who loved to sketch portraits, especially when they were meaningful to the recipient. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church in Paris Mo., Missouri Baptist Children's Home or Missouri Right to Life. Online condolences may be made and a video tribute viewed at LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 6 to May 8, 2020