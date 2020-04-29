|
|
Merlin L. Jones, 93, of Normal, passed away at 3:20 p.m. Sunday, April 26, 2020 at his son's home in Bloomington. Merlin was born Sept. 20, 1926, in Hancock County, a son of Jesse and Maxine (Flack) Jones. He married Elaine E. Wollbrink on Sept. 6, 1947. Surviving are his wife, Elaine Jones of Normal; son, Dana Jones of Bloomington; daughters, Terri (Tony) DeMayo of Glen Ellyn, Brenda Jones of Bloomington and Monica (Tom) Sorrells of Petersburg; brother, Ronald Jones of Lima; grandchildren, Brice DeMayo, Danelle D'Alexander, Leslee Schilb, Andrea Ramm, Joshua Sorrells, Abby Simmons and Jacob Jones; and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Betty Jones and Donna Hendrickson; brothers, Dean Jones and Jackie Jones; and two grandchildren. Merlin was a graduate of Quincy College and received his master's degree from the University of Illinois. He worked as a teacher and coach at Unity High School in Mendon for 12 years, and later for Niantic-Harristown High School in Niantic for three years. He served as principal at Brown County High School in Mount Sterling for 13 years and four years as superintendent for the schools in Bethany. Later, he worked for nine years at the Office of Admissions and Records at the University of Illinois. He also worked as a lobby attendant at McDonald's for 20 years at its College Avenue location in Normal. Merlin proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the conclusion of World War II, staying a year in Japan in the army of occupation. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Normal and participated in seven mission trips. Merlin was also a longtime volunteer for the local Habitat For Humanity. Memorial contributions may be left to Habitat For Humanity of McLean County. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at kiblerbradyruestman.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020