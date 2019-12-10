|
QUINCY -- Merlin Roth, 87, of Quincy, died at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Merlin was born July 9, 1932, in Attica, Ind., a son of Carl Leonard and Clara Alvesta Myers Roth. He married Mary Vick on Aug. 25, 1957, in Arcola, Il. Rev. Mary Vick Roth preceded him in death in 2008. Merlin was a graduate of Clay City High School, Clay City, Ind., and received his bachelors degree from Greenville College, Greenville, Ill., followed by his masters degree in mathematics from the University of Notre Dame. Merlin taught at Newman High School, Newman, Ill., ABL High School in Broadlands, Ill., and Fountain County High School in Indiana. He had a passion for the Rocky Mountains, wolves, singing and golf. He was a dedicated and hard working man who was detail oriented especially when painting interiors and exteriors. He was also a fantastic bread maker, much to the benefit of his family and friends. Merlin loved his family very much. Survivors include his three children, Marti (Tom) Deighan of Bloomington, Ill., Marilyn Kuper of St. Ann, Mo., and Mark (Peiyu) Roth of Monterey, Calif.; and seven grandchildren, Michael and Patrick Deighan, Sarah, Mary, Hannah and Leah Kuper, and Siddhartha Roth. In addition to his wife, Merlin was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Virgil Roth; two sisters, Thelma Swartwood and Florence Schufeldt; and a son-in-law Tom Deighan. Services will be at noon Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Melrose Chapel, with Rev. Sidney Crowcroft and Rev. Nancy Wilson officiating. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Maple Grove Cemetery in Milford, Ill. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday Dec. 11, at Melrose Chapel. Memorials may be made to Melrose Chapel, Quincy Humane Society or Greenville College. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019