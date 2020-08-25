Home

Williamson Funeral Home
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
(217) 243-1010
Service
Friday, Aug. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Funeral
1405 Lincoln Avenue
Jacksonville, IL 62650
View Map
Michael A. "Mike" Crowley

Michael A. "Mike" Crowley Obituary
Michael "Mike" A. Crowley, 62, of Woodson passed away Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville. He was born Aug. 25, 1957, in Quincy the son of Roy Robert and Anita Kendrick Crowley. He married Valerie Lubker on Oct. 5, 1985, in Coatsburg, Ill., and she survives.

Mike is also survived by his mother, Anita Crowley of Quincy; a son, Ross (Christina) Crowley of Burlington, Wisc.; a daughter, Liz (fiancé , Kipp Maricle) Tolley of Springfield; two grandsons, Callen Tolley and Noah Crowley both at home; two brothers, Roy (Shelly) Crowley of Quincy, and Dennis (Lorna Legreid) Crowley of Chapin; two sisters, Patti (Buzz) Poore of Murrayville, and Kathy (Roger) Benz of San Jose, Calif. He was preceded in death by his father Roy Robert Crowley.

Mike was a biomedical technician at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville for 13 years. He was a licensed pilot. Mike enjoyed running, fishing, trap shooting and spending time with his grandsons. He was a former Village of Woodson Trustee, President and EMT.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Williamson Funeral Home in Jacksonville with burial at New Providence Cemetery in Ursa, Ill. The family will meet friends on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to current conditions, face masks and social distancing are required. Memorials are suggested to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Condolences may be left online at www.Airsman-Hires.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020
