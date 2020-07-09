|
|
QUINCY -- Michael Alan "Mike" Saul, 69, of Quincy, died Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at 7:22 a.m. in Blessing Hospital. Mike was born June 28, 1951, in Chicago, Ill., the son of David and Sadelle Tart Saul. He married Randi Dennis on June 25, 1978, in Lewistown, Ill. She survives. Mike received his Bachelor's and his Master's degrees in Music Education from Illinois State University. Mike was a music educator and band director for 45 years. Over his broad career, he taught at schools in Camp Point Central; Monroe City, Mo.; Canton, Mo.; Hamilton, Ill.; and Hannibal, Mo. He was currently teaching music in the Quincy Public Schools. Mike was a recipient of the Golden Apple Award. Mike loved teaching, and he inspired many students. Mike was a member of the Quincy Symphony Orchestra, for which he played principle horn. He was also a member of the Quincy Park Band and a member of the 12th Street Brass Quintet. Mike was also an avid outdoorsman, and he especially enjoyed kayaking. Mike's family was the center of his life, and he was a wonderful husband and father. Mike was of the Jewish faith. In addition to his wife, Randi, survivors include two daughters, Reba (Kevin) Saul Gazdik of Hammond, La., and Amanda Saul of Quincy, Ill.; his brother, Norman (Denise) Saul of Suffern, N.Y.; a niece and two nephews, Laura, Michael, and Brian Saul; his sister-in-law, Juli (Mel) Hisey of Tuckasegee, N.C.; his nephew, Jonathan (fiancée, Sarah) Hisey; his great-nephew, Ethan Hisey; and his mother-in-law, Frances Dennis of Tuckasegee, N.C. Michael was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, Floyd Dennis. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Valley of Peace, with Dr. Michael Bukstein officiating. Burial will be in Valley of Peace, Quincy, Ill. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Quincy Symphony Orchestra Association. Send hugs to Mike Saul's family by recording a private video message using this link: https://www.sendhugs.com/record/nDLda2DtaZs/Mike-Saul Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 9 to July 11, 2020