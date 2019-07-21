Michael B. Hilfrink, 70, of Bloomington, formerly of Quincy, died Friday, July 19, 2019. He was born Sept. 5, 1948, in Quincy, a son of Charles Ralph and Mary Hopkins Hilfrink. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1966, attended Quincy University and graduated with honors from the University of Illinois, Urbana, in 1970. He married Evanna R. Barnes on May 25, 1968. She survives. Mr. Hilfrink was the third generation of his family to work at The Herald-Whig, retiring in 2013 as executive editor and general manager after a 35-year career at the newspaper. His retirement ended a century of continuous service to the company by Mr. Hilfrink, his father and grandfather, Charles Emanuel Hilfrink. Mr. Hilfrink began his association with The Herald-Whig as a reporter in 1970 after working for two years at the Champaign-Urbana Courier daily newspaper while attending the University of Illinois. Mr. Hilfrink left Quincy in 1975 to become state editor of the Daily Dispatch in Moline, where he later served as city editor and assistant managing editor before returning to The Herald-Whig in 1984 as managing editor. He was named executive editor in 2001 and in 2009 took on additional duties as general manager. While working as a reporter in Quincy, Mr. Hilfrink also served in the Illinois National Guard for six years. In 1973, his unit was activated to assist communities during flooding on the Mississippi River. Mr. Hilfrink was a longtime supporter of the Salvation Army in Quincy. He served on the agency's Advisory Board, including service as chairman of the board and as a member of the steering committee that helped secure funding and draft plans for the Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center. Mr. Hilfrink was active with many other organizations, serving on the boards of Chaddock; Access Health of Adams County, vice chairman; Great River Recovery Resources board; Sunset Home board, chairman; United Way; Civic Music Association board; and Chamber of Commerce executive committee. Mr. Hilfrink also was active in efforts to promote economic development and infrastructure, particularly highway connection, in West Central Illinois. In addition to his wife, Mr. Hilfrink is survived by two children, Jason of California, and Jennifer Lambert and her husband, Kevin, of Bloomington; a grandchild, Kain Lambert; and two step-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Andrew Lambert. Mr. Hilfrink was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Disseler officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Chaddock School or Salvation Army Hometown Endowment. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 21 to July 23, 2019