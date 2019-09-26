|
|
QUINCY -- Michael Berry Ryan, 48, of Quincy died on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at 5:30 p.m. at his home. Mike was born July 28, 1971, in Quincy, a son of Charles J. and Nan A. Berry Ryan. Nan's partner and wife, Maureen Garrity, had a great influence on Mike's life in recent years. Mike graduated from Quincy High School in 1989 and attended the Morrison Institute of Technology. He owned and operated Stinger's Tavern in Quincy. He was later employed at Knapheide Manufacturing and currently at Quincy Metal Fabricators. Mike was an avid pool player and had a love for cooking that began when he was only seven years old. As a young man, Mike also enjoyed speed skating. Mike's daughter, Paige, was the light of his life. He greatly enjoyed spending time with Paige and they enjoyed biking, roller skating, and swimming together. Survivors include his daughter, Paige Alexandra Ryan and her mother, Teri Glas, both of Quincy; his mother, Nan A. Ryan of Estes Park, Colo.; his sister, Kathleen Ryan of Albany, Calif.; and many cousins and friends. Mike was preceded in death by his father, Charles J. Ryan, and his mother's partner, Maureen Garrity. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials to Transitions of Western Illinois. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019