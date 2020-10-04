|
Michael C. Benedetto, 73, of Quincy, died at 4:36 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Mike was born Oct. 12, 1946, in Quincy, a son of Rocco and Marian Seifert Benedetto. He married Renee S. Clevenger Lubben on Oct. 26, 1991, in Quincy. She survives. Mike retired from Vatterott College in 2012 after 23 years as director of career services. He was a 1964 graduate of Quincy Senior High School and a 1969 graduate of Marquette University in Milwaukee. He was a member of Elks Lodge 100, St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church, and had served in the U.S. Army from 1969 until 1971. In his free time, Mike enjoyed spending time with friends and family and especially loved time with his grandchildren and granddogs. In addition to his wife, survivors include his son, Ryne Lubben of Quincy; his daughter, Richelle Lubben Anderson (Mike) of Bristol, Wis.; and two grandchildren, Lucas and Avery Anderson of Bristol. He was preceded in death by his parents. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church in Quincy. Please bring a face mask if you wish to attend, and adhere to all social distancing guidelines. Burial with military honors will follow in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, at the church. Please bring a face mask if you wish to attend, and adhere to all social distancing guidelines. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church or Quincy Notre Dame. Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020