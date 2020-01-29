Home

Michael C. Genck Obituary
Mr. Michael C. Genck, 76, of Canton, died at 9:02 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.

He was born Feb. 24, 1943, in Fort Madison, Iowa, a son of Frank and Irene Gross Genck. He married Noma Kitson on Aug. 1, 1964 in Williamstown, Mo. She survives.

He was employed at Bob Oberling and Lewis County Motors in Canton as an autobody repairman. In 1973 he opened his own business, Genck's Autobody until 2009, when he retired.

He was a member and former trustee of the St. Peter's (Missouri Synod) Lutheran Church in LaGrange and former member of the National Rifle Association. Mike enjoyed hunting with his dogs and his friends, restoring old cars and was happy when he was helping others.

In addition to his wife, Noma Genck, survivors include a daughter, Michelle (Fletcher) Shuman; grandson, Jayden Shuman, both of Canton; brother, William "Bill" (Carol) Genck of Quincy; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Betty Brooks, Barb Mason, Bob Genck and Jack Genck.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in LaGrange with Pastor Jacob Hercamp officiating. Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery in Canton.

Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Music will be congregational hymns with Alice Solter, organist. Songs selections will be "Rock of Ages" and "Go Rest High on that Mountain" performed by Stacey McDaneld, guitarist.

Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Schreck, John Schreck, Steve Genck, Tracy Brooks, Jeff Neil and Brad Neil.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Schreck and Bob Paige.

Davis Funeral Home in Canton is handling arrangements.

The family suggest memorials be made to the .

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 29 to Jan. 31, 2020
