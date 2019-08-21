|
|
QUINCY -- Michael Edward Dittmer, 54, of Quincy, died at 10:27 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield. Born Sept. 26, 1964, in Quincy, Mike was a son of Edward A. and Judith L. Miner Dittmer. He married Rosemary C. Campbell on Oct. 11, 2014, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Coatsburg. She survives. Mike was baptized, confirmed, and was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Coatsburg. He was a 1982 graduate of Liberty High School and a 1986 graduate of Quincy College. Family was what mattered most to Mike. He was a devoted son, husband, father, and grandfather who cherished the time he spent with his family. Mike was also an avid Dallas Cowboys fan and always looked forward to deer camp hunts with family near Barry. He was a member of the Adams County Farm Bureau and the Pike-Adams Sportsman's Alliance. Mike had previously been employed as a dispatcher of the Adams County Sheriff's Department and worked as a paramedic for Adams County EMS. He was currently employed as a bulk mail tech for the United States Postal Service in Louisiana, Mo. Surviving in addition to his wife are his parents, Edward A. and Judith L. Dittmer, Liberty; his daughter, Nicole T. Dittmer, Canton, Mo.; his son, Staff Sergeant Shaun M. Dittmer (Lauren), Ft. Mead, Md.; his grandson, Luke A. Hayden, Canton, Mo.; his sister, Michelle Scott (Larry), Quincy; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Albert B. "Ben" and Carrie Dittmer; and his maternal grandparents, Henry and Opal Miner. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Coatsburg, by Pastor Patricia Reep. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Coatsburg. Memorials may be made to the St. Peter's Lutheran Church, National Multiple Sclerosis Society Greater Illinois Chapter, or the Luke A. Hayden education fund. Mike would be proud that he was able to help others through his gift of organ donation. Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019