Michael Edward Fritz, 54, of Quincy, died at 12:40 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at his home. Michael was born June 13, 1965, in Alton, Ill., the son of Howard L. and Ruth A Lee Fritz. He married Tracy Meyers on Aug. 19, 1989, in Hannibal, Mo. She survives. Michael was a 1983 graduate of Jacksonville High School. He had been employed at Quincy Compressor and later in the dietary department at the Illinois Veterans Home. Michael enjoyed gardening, baseball and coaching Little League Baseball. He loved the thrill of riding a motorcycle and relaxing reading a newspaper. Above all, Michael cherished the time he spent with his family and friends. In addition to his wife, Tracy, survivors include two children, Lesley (Mike) Suter of Chicago and Allyus (Bethany) Fritz of Longmont, Colo.; his mother, Ruth Fritz of Jacksonville, Ill.; a brother, Craig Fritz of Jacksonville; and three nieces and nephews, Sam, Jennifer and Abigail Fritz. Michael was preceded in death by his father, Howard Fritz; and two uncles, Roy and Edward Lee. At Michael's request, his body was donated to Washington University. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be made to the or the Illinois Veterans Home Activities Fund. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 28 to July 30, 2019