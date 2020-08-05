|
|
QUINCY -- Michael F. Hildmann, 73, of Quincy, died on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 6:49 a.m. in Blessing Hospital. Michael was born Jan. 12, 1947 in Quincy, Ill., the son of Elmo and Virginia Hargis Hildmann. He married Geneva Cockmon on Aug. 8, 1970 in Benton, Ark. She survives. Michael was a 1965 graduate of Quincy High School. He received his B.A. in Economics from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, Ark. He earned his MBA from Baylor University in Waco, Tex. Michael served in the United States Army and then transferred to the Reserves with the rank of Captain. Michael spent his professional career as a carpet and flooring salesman. He had worked at Hildmann Bryden Carpet and eventually became an owner operator of Quincy Discount Carpet. Michael enjoyed playing golf in his spare time. In addition to his wife, survivors include two daughters, Joan (Dave) Hunsaker of McKinney, Tex., and Fran (Ben) Abbott of Bonaire, Ga.; five granddaughters, Caroline Abby and Lauren Margaret Hunsaker and Jessica Frances, Natalie Rose, and Abigail Langston Abbott; his sister, Beth Alexander of Quincy, Ill.; a niece and a nephew; and several cousins. Michael was preceded in death by his parents. Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, in Greenmount Cemetery, with Rev. L.D. Grant officiating. Burial in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. Visitation will be held at the time of service. Memorials to Quincy Humane Society. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020