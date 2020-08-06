|
|
Michael J. Heming, 71, of Mendon, cast his last line at 4:53 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3, 2020. He was born Aug. 26, 1948, in Quincy, the son of Arthur and Rita (Zehnle) Heming. He married Judy Schutte on Nov. 4, 1972. She survives. Mike graduated from Christian Brothers High School in 1966. He then took off to Western Illinois University to study business. When his oldest brother was drafted into war, he came home to help his father run and maintain the family business, simultaneously attending Quincy College full time. In 1969, he earned his business degree and immediately went to making Overhead Door Co. of Quincy what it is today. Now with four generations, it is still going strong today. Mike loved life. He had a warped sense of humor. He was always ready to lend a helping hand or share a beer. He enjoyed tending to his massive garden, hunting deer, turkey and dove on his family farm surrounded by his boys. His number one passion was fishing. He could stay all day in hopes of a bite. His fishing buddies meant the world to him. He loved his trips to Canada and Oklahoma. Mike adored his grandchildren and loved attending their numerous activities. After retiring, he could be found delivering for his son-in-law's ag chemical business, helping with hardware and doors at his beloved Overhead Door Co. or helping his family with any home project. Mike spent the last two years deconstructing a 100-plus-year-old barn. He used every board creating his final masterpiece, which his family plans to enjoy for generations to come. But, above all, Mike's happy place was the beautiful, newly constructed home that he and his wife, Judy, just completed. Sitting on the back deck, enjoying the view and a cocktail was his absolute favorite place to be. In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, Chris (Crystal) Heming of Mendon and Jennifer (Brian) Breckenkamp of Quincy; grandchildren, Carson and Carlee Heming, and Eva and Calvin Breckenkamp; siblings, JoAnn (Dennis) Hildebrand, Kenny (Bonnie) Heming, Chuck (Jan) Heming and Becky (Howard) Hackamack; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for immediate family, with interment in Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of Mike's life will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at the Dock. Please come by and have one on Mike and in honor of Mike. Memorials may be made to St. Edward Catholic Church. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020