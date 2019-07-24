LIBERTY, Ill. -- Michael Jansen, 63, of Liberty, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at 7:41 p.m. Michael was born Oct. 8, 1955, in Quincy, a son of Earl and Wilma Coates Jansen. He married Rose Marie Wood on Nov. 26, 1983, in Quincy. She survives. He was a graduate of Liberty High School and worked as a heavy equipment operator for area construction companies. He worked seven years for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. He was the road commissioner for eight years for Gilmer Township and had been employed on the grounds crew at Quincy Country Club for the past two years. Michael loved to spend his free time with his two grandchildren. Michael also loved to play golf, spend time outdoors, and tend to his lawn. Survivors in addition to his wife Rose include his two children, Aaron (Kayce) Jansen of Ottawa, Ill., and Whitney Dyan (Nathan) Shiver of Thomasville, Ga.; two grandchildren, Paisley and Jase Jansen, with one more on the way; sister, Barbara (Milon) Pavlovic of Fowler, Ill.; sister-in-law, Bonnie Jansen of Fowler, Ill.; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Larry and Gary Jansen. Services are at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with the Rev. Mandy Gosik officiating. Burial will be in Xander Cemetery, Liberty, Ill. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials to Grandchildren's Education Fund c/o Rose Jansen Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 24 to July 26, 2019