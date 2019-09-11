Home

Michael K. "Mike" Moore


1946 - 2019
Michael K. "Mike" Moore Obituary
QUINCY -- Michael Kent "Mike" Moore, 73, of Quincy passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at 12:47 a.m. in the Illinois Veterans Home.

Born March 19, 1946, in Quincy, Ill., Michael was a son of Alfred Fred and Gail Marie Gray Moore.

Michael was a member of the Columbus Road Baptist Church. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with 3 stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal with Device, Rifle Marksman Badge, and a Presidential Unit Citation.

He was self-employed in the lawn care business. Michael was the owner operator of Moore's Mowing Service.

Michael is survived by his longtime companion, Sharon Winters; two daughters, Amy Winters (Michael) of La Grange, Mo., and Wendy Moore Chitwood of Quincy; one granddaughter, Devyn Winters of La Grange, Mo.; a sister, Cynthia Brunier of Minneapolis, Minn.; one brother, Phillip Moore (Betty); a half-brother, Ross (Tammy) Lippincott, Jr.; four nieces, Tori Aldinger, Kay Swanson (Scott), Melissa Johnson (Darin) and Lindsey Lippincott; three nephews, Todd Brunier, Phillip Moore, Jr., and Kristopher Lippincott; grandson, Zac Winters (SueAnn); two great-grandchildren, Kyle and Kylie Winters; and many great nieces and nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; a nephew, Trent Brunier; a niece, Judith Moore in infancy; and Ross Lippincott, Sr.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at All Faith's Chapel at the Illinois Veterans Home, with Chaplain David Hall officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Cemetery with military honors by the United States Marine Corps Funeral Honor Guard and the Illinois Veterans Home Honor Guard.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday morning at All Faith's Chapel at the Illinois Veterans Home.

Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veteran's Home Activity Fund. Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home has been entrusted with his care.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019
