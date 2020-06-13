|
Michael L. Beswick, 67, of Quincy, passed away at 2:05 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Evelyn's Hospice House in St. Louis.
A private visitation and funeral will be held at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, with the Rev. Steve Disseler officiating. Burial will follow in Quincy Memorial Park.
Michael was born June 25, 1952, in Hannibal, Mo., to Bobbie E. Beswick and Mary L. Whittaker Beswick Steer.
He married Susan A. Lawrence on July 5, 1975, at St. Peter's Church in Quincy. She survives.
In addition to his wife, survivors include four children, Sarah L. Little (Daniel) of Slater, Mo., Michael "Ross" Beswick (Kelle) of Quincy, Jason R. Beswick of Quincy and Elizabeth M. Richeson of Quincy; six grandchildren, Ashton R. Beswick, Crystal A. Little, Kaelyn R. Richeson, Ava M. Beswick, Bailee M. Richeson and Allie N. Beswick; three brothers, Mark L. Beswick, Steve E. Beswick (Teresa), and Jimmie D. Beswick (Kathy); and many nieces and nephews.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Sharon K. Feil; and two brothers-in-law, David Feil and Anthony R. Lawrence.
Professionally, Michael began working at Bueters Bakery and later at Quincy Colt Industries. He then worked at Amcon for 23 years dispatching trucks. He most recently worked at Sunset Home until retirement. On the side, he also worked part-time at Park Bowl for five years and Casino Lanes for over 30 years. Since retirement, Michael enjoyed working at Hy-Vee for the last four years.
Michael, also known as "Hoghead" or "Hoggie," was an avid bowler who bowled 12 perfect games throughout his life; the bowling alley was his favorite place to be. In his free time, you could likely find him fishing, playing cards, buying lottery tickets, or watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball or westerns on TV. He also always enjoyed making a pot of his famous vegetable soup and barbecuing brats and hamburgers for his family. Michael was incredibly friendly and knew someone everywhere he went. He loved his family dearly, and especially cherished the time he spent with his grandchildren.
Michael was Baptist by faith.
Pallbearers will be Michael's nephews, Brian Fiel, Bob Beswick, Braxton Beswick, Matt Beswick, Dan Lawrence and Patrick Lawrence.
Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
