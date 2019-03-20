QUINCY -- Michael L. "Mike" Davis, 70, of Quincy, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at his home. He was born Dec. 6, 1948, in Hannibal, Mo., to Jesse J. and Grace C. (Gaskins) Davis. He married Elaine (Grimmett) Davis on Dec. 7, 1990, in Quincy. She survives. He was a machinist at Dura Automotive in Hannibal for 23 years and for 11 years at Electric Wheel in Quincy. Mike graduated from Hannibal High School and served his country in the U.S. Army. He received a Purple Heart during the Vietnam War. Mike was a member of the Cathedral of Worship. He was an avid reader and loved watching Westerns and sports, especially baseball. Mike loved yardwork and taking care of the pool, especially sitting out on the deck reading and listening to music. Mike was a foster parent for 25 years. He enjoyed playing baseball and watching his sons and family play all of their sports. He loved his dogs, Beef, Beethoven and JJ. In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, Kathryn R. (Thaddeus) Coleman of Conyers, Ga., Monica L. (Tryone) Williams of Conyers, Mica L. Davis of Quincy, Antoinette M. Pleasant of Chicago, Michael L. Davis of Quincy, Makayla E. Davis of Quincy, Priscilla Queenie Grant of Lancaster, Calif., Jose Buckner of Atlanta and Tristan L. Johnson of Denver; a foster child Mason of Quincy; grandchildren, Daija' T. Coleman, Ka'Maria T. Coleman, A'miya T. Coleman, Zaire M. Howard, Kenya M. Howard, Tyrone F. Williams Jr., Kyril M.L. Moffatt and Nevaeh M. Williams; siblings, Gaylon C. (Kara) Davis of Ottumwa, Iowa, Jessica L. Davis of Hannibal, James A. (Christina) Davis of Trabucco Canyon, Calif.; and Carlos L. (Renee) Davis Sr. of Hannibal; a sister-in-law, Marjorie Davis of Peoria, Ill., and Cassandra "Cass" Green of Springfield, Ill.; an aunt, Shirley "Pickles" Wofford; best Friend, Jim Gay Sr. of Quincy; special friends of his grandchildren (they called him Dad), Tiria Humphrey, De'Angelo Dean, Tomas Dean and Wesley Ervin; and a host of nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse J. and Grace C. Davis; his grandparents, John B. and Bydia Jackson Howard and Henry and Helen Louise Gaskins Duvall; and two brothers, James H. Davis and John B. Davis. SERVICES: 9 a.m. Friday, March 22, at the Cathedral of Worship in Quincy. Burial, with military honors, will be in Sunset Cemetery. VISITATION: 8 to 9 a.m. Friday at the church. MEMORIALS: Children's educational fund in care of Elaine Davis. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary