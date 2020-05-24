|
Michael L. Voorhees, 69, of Broomall, Pa., died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Bryn Mawr Hospital due to COVID-19. He was born March 16, 1951, in Quincy, Ill., a son of William Allen Voorhees and Betty Lou Voorhees of Quincy. Michael was a graduate of the University of Illinois with a Ph.D. in civil engineering. Survivors include his wife, Nadia Voorhees; his children, Benjamin Allen Voorhees (USMC) and his wife, Mandy, Voorhees of Sarasota, Fla., Aidan Christopher Voorhees and Sofia Maria Voorhees of Broomall, Sally Voorhees, mother of Benjamin Allen Voorhees, of Sarasota; his sisters and their families of Quincy, Sarasota and Kentucky, Nonna Maria; brothers-in-law, Gino Savo and Mario Savo and family of Pennsylvania and New Jersey; and his pet companion, Aspen. His love for his wife and children was one of purity, love and gentleness. He enjoyed being with his children at baseball, soccer and golf events. Mike was as an avid, hunter and skier, and loved the outdoors. A funeral Mass for relatives and friends will be determined at a later date. Contributions to the Voorhees family can be made on GoFundMe. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 24 to May 26, 2020