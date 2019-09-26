|
|
Michael "Mike" Myers, 58, of Quincy, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at his home. He was born June 2, 1961, in Quincy, the son of Harry E. and Darlene F. (Tournear) Myers. Mike was a 1979 graduate of Quincy High School. He most recently had worked at Horace Mann in Springfield, Ill., as shop manager. He had also worked at Donaldson, Roberts Food and Cisco. Mike was a car and motorcycle enthusiast. He was detail oriented and excelled at completing model cars and carpentry work. He also liked to tinker around with guitars. Survivors include his parents, Harry and Darlene Myers of Quincy; three sons, Tim Myers of Charleston, S.C., Derek (Heather) Myers of Champaign, Ill., and Jason (Melissa) Myers of Palmyra, Mo.; eight grandchildren, Lauren Elaine, Sara Michel, William Nolan, Reagan Keith, Mikaela, Landyn, Ali and Aisleigh; his siblings, Brenda Myers Coleman (David Douglas) of Hannibal, Mo., and Greg (Shannon) Myers of Quincy; nieces and nephews Nicholas and Alexander Coleman, Ashley Cobb and Courtney Wood and a great-niece, Alayna Cobb, all of Quincy; his lifelong friends Curtis and Melissa Buss of Marblehead, Ill.; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Mike was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; a cousin, Kay Brown; and other cousins, aunts and uncles. Cremation rites will be accorded. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019