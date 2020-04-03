|
|
Michael Ray "Mike" Tipton, 65, of Quincy, passed away at 11:38 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Due to the state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or services at this time. A life celebration for Mike will be at a later date for family and friends to attend. Mike was born Jan. 10, 1955, in Moline to Donald Dale and Hazel Myrtle Sole Tipton. He married to Mary "Yogi" Darnell on May 3, 1975. She preceded him in death Jan. 17, 2018. Survivors include three sons, Anthony Tipton (Bassant) of Livermore, Calif., Joshua Tipton (Jennifer) of Hamilton, Ill., and Dillon Tipton of Quincy; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; five brothers, Bob Tipton, Jim Tipton, Donnie Tipton, Rodney Tipton and Chris Tipton; four sisters, Mary Ewing, Bette Mabeus, Joanne Dirkschneider and Teresa Klingele; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to his wife, Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and one sister, Bonnie Steinkamp. Mike was a truck driver for many years. He enjoyed fishing and car shows. He especially loved his old '49 Chevy truck. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice in Mike's name. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020