QUINCY -- Michael Smith, 76, of Quincy, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at 8:25 p.m. in Blessing Hospital. He was born on Aug. 31, 1943, in Quincy, a son of Jesse and Agnes Brose Smith. He married Shirley Brown Vail on Aug. 21, 2017. She survives. Mike worked at Pepsi all of his life, in which he retired from. He enjoyed Country-Western music and sang in a group at the Quincy Senior Center. Survivors include his wife, Shirley Brown Smith of Quincy; a brother, Richard A. (Marian) Smith, of Quincy; nieces and nephews, Wendi L. Wood of Olathe, Kans., Scott E. (Paula) Smith of Golden, Ill., Jill Lewis, of Quincy, and Ryan (Heather) Smith, of Quincy; one great-niece, Kayla L. (William) Freeman, of Kearney, Mo.; two great-great-nephews, Ashton R. Beswick and Nathaniel T. Freeman of Kearnery, Mo. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Barbara; a brother-in-law, Glenn; and a nephew Thomas. Services: 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with Rev. Tim Woodard officiating. Burial: Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m., Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials: Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 18 to Sept. 20, 2019