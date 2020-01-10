|
|
Michael Wiemelt, 73, of Quincy, died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. He was born Oct. 13, 1946, in Quincy, a son of Joseph and Bengta (Bell) Wiemelt. He married Marcia Hutson on Oct. 17, 1970. She survives. He graduated from Quincy High School in 1964, then served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1968. He was on the flight deck of the USS Forrestal as a firefighter on July 29, 1967, when a bomb exploded that started a fire that took the lives of 129 of his fellow sailors. He donated newspaper clippings and video recordings about the tragedy to the museum at the Illinois Veterans Home. Following discharge, he worked as a machinist at Gardner Denver for 45 years prior to his retirement. In addition to his wife, Marcia, survivors include his mother, Bengta Wiemelt of Quincy; two children, Michelle Pflibsen and her husband, Mike, of Port Richey, Fla., and Bill Wiemelt of Quincy; two grandchildren, Summer and Ella Wiemelt of Quincy; a sister, Cheryl Spielbauer and her husband, Mark, of Quincy; three brothers, Kirby Wiemelt and his wife, Janice, of Quincy, Tony Wiemelt of Decatur, Ill., and Jeff Wiemelt and his wife, Allison, of Mandeville, La. He was preceded in death by his father; and daughter-in-law, Jennifer Wiemelt. Funeral services will be at noon Monday, Jan. 13, Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment will be in Quincy Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020