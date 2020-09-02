|
Mildred Aileen McCartney, 93, of Pittsfield, died Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at St. John's Hospital in Springfield. She was born June 15, 1927, near Rockport, a daughter of the late Henry and Lydia Marie Dober Yokem. She married Frank McCartney Jr. on Feb. 22, 1944, in Pittsfield. He preceded her in death Aug. 24, 2006. Survivors include two daughters, Mary Kay Hayden and husband John of Pittsfield, and Cecelia Marie Nevius and husband Michael of Pittsfield; four sons, Michael Dennis McCartney and wife Diana of Pittsfield, Daniel Patrick McCartney and wife Jera of Mount Pulaski, Thomas William McCartney and wife Marlys of Largo, Fla., and Richard Wayne McCartney and wife Wendy of Hull, Ill.; 13 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; one-great-great granddaughter; and a special mom to Maurie Daigneau and wife Susie of Milwaukee, Wis.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Junior; great-granddaughter, Taylor McCartney; sisters, Donna Foreman and Dorothy Skinner; and a brother, Marion Yokem. Mildred worked with her husband on the family farm for many years. She enjoyed being in Country Couples and Pike Promenaders with her husband. Mildred also loved watching birds, especially orioles, and reading. She enjoyed watching sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals, Tennessee Volunteers and the Fighting Illini. Mildred especially enjoyed the Sundays she and Junior spent with the Bud and Jaunita McCartney family and the progressive dinners they had. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Airsman-Hires Funeral Home in Pittsfield. Face masks will be required to enter the funeral home, and only a certain number of attendees will be let into the funeral home during the visitation at one time as per CDC and Illinois guidelines. Private services will be held on Saturday, with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Pittsfield Public Library, Calvary Cemetery or Pittsfield West Cemetery all c/o Airsman-Hires Funeral Home, Box 513, Pittsfield, Il. 62363. Condolences may be expressed online at airsman-hires.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 2 to Sept. 4, 2020