Mildred Ann (Mick) Ehrhardt, 90, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Nov. 3, 2019 at the Bradford Villa. She was born on Feb. 13, 1929, in Quincy to George and Bernadine (Holtschlag) Venvertloh. Mick will be joining her beloved husband, Joseph L. Ehrhardt, who died on Dec. 4, 1998; the couple wed on Sept. 1, 1962 at St. John Catholic Church. Throughout her life, Mick was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, and sister. Growing up, Mick attended Quincy Notre Dame where she excelled academically and helped her mother with her ten younger brothers and sisters. Mick remained close with her siblings throughout her life. While married to Joe, they enjoyed dancing, playing cards, and talking on the porch swing. Together they raised three children: Jody, Greg, and Chris. Mick loved living on the farm where she cooked for the farm hands and helped with the Ehrhardt Tree Farm. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and gardening. Faith and family were most important to Mick. She found great joy in the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was famed for her never-ending supply of chocolate chip cookies and chocolate cake. She was a long-time member of St. Anthony Catholic Church and the Altar Society. She is survived by: THREE CHILDREN: Jody Campbell and her husband Robert of Parkville, Mo.; Greg Ehrhardt of Quincy and Chris Ehrhardt and his wife Michelle of Liberty. 8 GRANDCHILDREN: Brittney Horn and her husband Joe; Natalie Owen and her husband Aaron; Ross Campbell; Emily Ehrhardt; David Ehrhardt; Amanda Weiman and her husband Michael; Joseph Ehrhardt; and Connor Ehrhardt. 2 STEP-GRANDCHILDREN: Laurel Rokusek and Jacob Rokusek. 2 GREAT-GRANDCHILDREN: Kayla Horn and Max Weiman. FOUR BROTHERS: Paul 'Bill' Venvertloh and his wife Shirley; George Venvertloh and his wife Emily; LeRoy Venvertloh; and Joe Venvertloh and his wife Karen. THREE SISTERS: Grace Link and her husband Paul; Rosie Baker and her husband John; Marcia Barry and her husband Denny. Numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive. In addition to her husband, Mick was also preceded in death by her parents, 2 sisters in infancy and sisters: Esther Dietrich and Mary Rupert and two brothers: Robert 'Bob' Venvertloh and Harold 'Butch' Venvertloh. Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at 9:15 a.m. in the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 10 a.m. in St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Duker & Haugh Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church. The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019