Mildred Lund, 84, of LaGrange, formerly of Quincy, Ill., died at 4:37 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at her home. Mildred was born July 10, 1935, in Quincy, Ill., the daughter of Carl and Gleeta Wood Nothnagel. She married Howard Lund on July 10, 1955, in Quincy. He preceded her in death Sept. 3, 2007. Mildred was a 1953 graduate of Quincy High School. While she was in school, she worked at Scott's 5 & 10 in the evenings after school. During the summers she worked in the egg department at Davis Cleaver. After graduation, she was employed by Illinois State Bank, where she worked at the switchboard and in the safety deposit box department. Mildred was an excellent cook and baker, and most of her career was spent as a cook for LaGrange Elementary and Highland Elementary schools. Mildred also was a Fuller Brush sales lady. Mildred became a member of Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene in 1952. She was an extremely active member, and she held a number of positions that included, but were not limited to, Sunday school superintendent, church treasurer, Bible school director and board member. Mildred was a former member of T.O.P.S., and she and Howard were members of the Antique Auto Club in Quincy. Mildred's family wants to give special thanks to her wonderful caregivers, Tabitha Sparks and Denise Sparks, who always treated her like family. They have been a blessing to Mildred's family, as have several other caregivers over the years. We would also like to acknowledge the amazing staff at the Lewis County Health Department. Survivors include two sons, Jim (Vandi) Lund of Concordia, Kan., and Jerry (Dawn) Lund of LaGrange; five grandchildren, Kent Lund, Amber Brown, Julie Cochran, Michael Pollitt and Savannah Lowrey; several great-grandchildren; and her sister, Clara Reddick of Taylor, Mo. In addition to her husband, Mildred was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, Joey Lund. Services will be at a.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Pastor Wayne LaForce officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the or Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020