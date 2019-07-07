Mildred V. Frankel, 94, of Quincy, and formerly of Ursa, died at 4:45 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at her home. She was born Nov. 19, 1924, in Pontoosuc, a daughter of Horace and Carrie Wynn Nelson. On Sept. 28, 1946, she married Elmer L. Frankel in Quincy. He preceded her in death Jan. 5, 2007. She retired from Motorola in Phoenix, Ariz., before returning to Quincy in 2000. Mildred enjoyed sewing, crocheting and going for walks. Survivors include a daughter, Dorothy "Jeanne" Evans of Quincy; a son, Jerry (Janelle) Frankel of Ursa; eight grandchildren, Jeff (Nita) Schreacke of Gilbert, Ariz., Julie (Jerry) Gille of Coatsburg, Ill., Jennifer Hamrick of Evansville, Ind., Jodi (Tim) Vollmer of Waverly, Ill., Jana Magliocchetti of Quincy; Jered (Greta) Frankel of Mendon, Ill., Jason (Jessie Nelson) Frankel of Ursa, and Jeralyn (Shaun) Parrick of Mendon; 20 great-grandchildren; a brother, Cecil Nelson of Spokane, Wash.; and two sisters, Mary Barnett of Ormand Beach, Fla., and Barbara Weir of Henry, Ill. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Horace, J.G. and Robert Nelson; and a sister, Maxine Hogan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Blessing Hospice or the donor's choice. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 7 to July 9, 2019