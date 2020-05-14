|
|
Milton Edward "Cork" Garner, 76, of Monticello, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at his home. He was born March 25, 1944, in Pike County, Ill., a son of Milton Irwin and Marjorie Marie Blacketter Garner. He married Mary L. Cole in Hannibal, Mo., on Oct. 17, 1964. Corky had been a school bus driver for Canton R-V School District and an over-the-road truck driver. He would say he was a jack-of-all-trades and master of none. He belonged to several organizations, including the Mississippi Rat Pack Car Club of Keokuk, Iowa. He was a ham operator and belonged to 10-X International Net Inc. He was a member of Monticello Masonic Lodge 58 A.F. & A.M., Valley of Columbia Scottish Rite and was ordained as nondemoninational clergy of Rose Ministries. He was of the Methodist faith. He served in the U.S. Air Force in 1962-63. Survivors include his wife, Mary L. Garner of Monticello; daughters, Cynthia Dawn Garner of St. Louis and Tara Beth Garner of Dallas, Texas; son, Anthony Strunk of Canton, Mo.; grandson, Dalton Geoffry Garner of Hannibal; granddaughters, Krystyn P. Sarten of LaGrange and Tabitha Danielle Brumbaugh of Bevier; son-in-law, Jaxyn Garner of Dallas, Texas; family friend, Sherrill Lynn Fury of LaGrange; brother-in-law, Larry J. Cole of Canton; nephew, Ethan Cole of Canton; nieces, Ane Hull of Worden, Ill., Crystal Lewis of Mount Sterling, Ill., Taylor Cole and Clarie Cole, both of Canton; and several cousins and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; and sister, Pamela Garner. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will be a private family service at Davis Funeral Home in Canton. The family would like to thank you for your prayers and support during this difficult period. Please visit davis-fh.com to send a condolence or sign a guestbook online, or you may send a sympathy card in memory of Cork to Davis Funeral Home, P.O. Box 108, Canton, MO 63435. The family suggests memorials be made to Lewis County Health Department. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 14 to May 16, 2020