Milton Keith Foley, 94, of Burlington, Iowa, died at 7:10 a.m. Thursday, June 6, 2019, the 75th anniversary of D-Day, at Bickford Cottage in Burlington.

Born Nov. 22, 1924, in Plymouth, Ill., he was the son of James Turner and Nellie Botts Foley. On Sept. 14, 1947, he married Marilyn Joan Hilber in Quincy, enjoying 72 years of marriage.

Keith was vice president of Yetter Oil Co. in Burlington for 32 years.

He graduated with his bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana.

Mr. Foley served in the U.S. Air Force three years during World War II, one year during the Korean War, and eight years in the Air Force Reserve.

He was a member of Parkside First Baptist Church. Keith enjoyed doing family genealogy and was a member of the Des Moines County Historical Society. He also was a member of Friends of the Library and Civic Music. In the 1980, Keith set up three scholarship funds in honor of the Foley/Hilber family. He was a life member of the University of Illinois Alumni Association. In his retirement, Keith's business card stated: The Foley Castle, Retirement Consultants: Keith: King and Joan: Queen.

Survivors include his wife, Jo, of Burlington; daughters, Sue (Dwight) Foley Mulch of Burlington and Kate (Christian) Foley-Beining of Healdsburg, Calif.; son, Mark (Michelle) Foley of Des Moines, Iowa; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his beloved siblings, two brothers and two sisters.

Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh-Thielen Crematory.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at Prugh-Thielen Funeral Home in Burlington.

Services will be at 11 a.m. July 1 at the funeral home. Burlington Area Veterans Honor Guard will provide full military honors. A time of food and fellowship will be held in the community room at the funeral home after the service.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for St. Mary's Baptist Cemetery, St. Mary's, Ill.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.