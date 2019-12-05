Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Minnie Lee Schlinkmann Obituary
Minnie Lee Schlinkmann, 90, of Quincy, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Sunset Home.

She was born Feb. 24, 1929, in Philadelphia, Mo., the daughter of Elva Lee Harsell. She married John Schlinkmann on March 18, 1954. He preceded her in death in 2002.

Minnie worked at Gardner Denver for many years. She later worked at the Labor News and then at the Blessing Hospital Tea Room. She was a graduate of Gem City Business College.

Minnie was the 1982 Quincy Exchange Club Golden Deeds Award Winner. In earlier years she was very active with the Berrian School PTA.

Survivors include two sons, Michael Schlinkmann and his wife, Chris Wiewel, of Quincy, and John Schlinkman, also of Quincy; son-in-law, Jim Williamson of Georgia; and a grandson, Stephen Schlinkmann

In addition to her husband, Minnie was preceded in death by a daughter, Leslie Williamson.

There will be no formal services. A private burial in Greenmount Cemetery will take place at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society.

Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019
